Govt yields to international pressure on IPP: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the federal government’s refusal to complete the Iran-Pakistan Pipeline project, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said once again the federal government had yielded to the international pressure.

In his twitter account, Bilawal said, “Once again the federal government has bowed before international pressure & isn’t completing Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project. PPP initiated this project at height of international sanctions because we put Pakistan first. People pay price of leader’s weakness in expensive gas bills.”

In a related tweet, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar questioned whether the government’s decision to withdraw from Pak-Iran Pipeline Project was part of the IMF condition.