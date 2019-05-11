‘Ashfaque & Co responsible for soccer debacle in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Senior Vice President SAFF and President of Sindh Football Association Syed Khadim Ali Shah has called Ashfaque and his cronies’ as liars and they are lying for the last four years. They are the people responsible for the debacle of football in Pakistan.

“They, Ashfaque and his allies are behind the disaster of football in the country, they are lying to the people of Pakistan for the last four years,” said Khadim.

“Naveed Haider is an addition in that group, who, when saw his nefarious desires could not be fulfilled, he turned against the game.

He further said that earlier Ashfaque Hussain, Naveed and Amir Dogar had been claiming that they are in contact with AFC and FIFA and that the FIFA/AFC joint mission was visiting Pakistan upon their invitation. Once their claims were rejected by both, FIFA and AFC they are now fabricating some new stories,” Khadim said.