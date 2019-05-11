Uzbek team beaten in final hockey match

LAHORE: Shahbaz Senior Hockey Academy team beat visiting Uzbekistan team in their final practice match here at pitch No 2 of the National Hockey Stadium on Friday night.

Shahbaz XI struck twice as against conceding one goal in the match. Tauseef hit the opening goal in the 28th minute of the mach while it was doubled by Ahmed in the 41st minute. The visiting team scored their only goal through Obakov in the 17th minutes of the match.