PHF Executive Board meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has convened the Executive Board meeting in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss important issues confronting the federation and the game of hockey.

The News has learnt that meeting has been convened to discuss and approve the appointment of the PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa and take measures confronting the game at national and international level.

The PHF constitution clause 13.7 allows the president to convene Executive Board meeting in case of filling of vacancy.

The clause says: Any vacancy caused in the Board due to death, resignation and vote of no confidence or invalidity of any office bearer/representative shall be filled in by the Board for the reminder of the term except in case of President (PHF).

Now when the secretary PHF vacancy is vacant due to the resignation of Shahbaz Ahmad, the Board is required to back and support the appointment of Asif Bajwa who has been named secretary in place of Shahbaz Senior by President PHF Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The PHF Executive Board consists of President PHF, three Vice President, Secretary PHF, assistant secretary, honrary treasurer, secretary of provincial association each, women wing representative, two representative among affiliated departments/banks, three individuals, experts, technocrats nominated by the president on the recommendation of Secretary General.

The other important matter expected to be discussed by the Executive Board is the recent fine imposed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for non compliance of MoU signed by the federation to play the league.

The international body has imposed over Rs 25 million fine on the PHF for failing to honour FIH Pro League commitments, withdrawing at the last moment to upside-down all arrangements made by the host countries including Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Though the PHF has decided to contest the fine and soon would be sending their legal advisor to Switzerland to take up the matter with FIH Board, PHF is expected to consider all other options available.