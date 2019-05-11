Homeopath arrested in Khuda Ki Basti for blackmailing women

Police on Saturday arrested a homeopath for his alleged involvement in blackmailing his female patients. The suspect identified as Dr Arshad Jafri was arrested during a raid conducted by the Surjani Town police.

According to Surjani Town SHO Humayun Ahmed Khan, the police conducted the raid in Khuda Ki Basti and arrested the man over receiving several complaints against him.

SHO Khan said the detainee used to take indecent pictures of his female patients after rendering them unconscious at his clinic and later blackmailed them, extorting money from their families.

The officer said the police took action against the man after one of the victims’ families made a complaint against him, adding that the police were also looking for a female colleague of the detainee who was involved in the crime and had gone into hiding.

Khan said the arrested man had admitted to blackmailing several families. A case has been registered against him while further investigation is under way.

Two ‘criminals’ arrested

The Malir district police on Saturday arrested two notorious criminals within the remits of different police stations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur said a police mobile of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station was patrolling in the areas when they received information about the presence of notorious criminals in Illyas Goth.

Responding to the information, the police reached the site. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them which was retaliated and after an encounter Muhammad Yaseen was arrested while his two associates managed to escape taking advantage of narrow lanes.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the man was a known drug supplier and he was also wanted in different cases. The police said his two sons were also involved in street crime cases and they were wanted to the Ibrahim Hyderi police in a number of cases.

The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, an Avon bomb and other valuables from the suspect.

Moreover, SSP Bahadur said that the Gulshan-e-Maymar police busted an inter-provincial gang of motorcycle lifters, known as Khokhar Group, during a shootout occurred in the wee hours.

The SSP said they were searching for the gang from the past few weeks by using technical assistance. They conducted a raid on a tip-off in Abdullah Gabol Goth and arrested the gang leader, Ghulam Mustafa Khokhar, while his associates managed to escape from the scene.

During the search of their hideout, the police recovered punching numbers, colour gas cylinders, fake number plates of motorcycles and a motorcycle.

During the initial investigation, the suspect revealed the group used to snatch motorcycles from different parts of the city and after changing the colour and tempering chassis number of motorcycles they sold them to their dealers, Asif Khokhar and Atta Khuzdari.