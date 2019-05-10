close
Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Quetta polls, denotification of Dost challenged

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

LAHORE: Election of Quetta cricket and denotification of Shah Dost by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now also been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Quetta Region Cricket Association president Shah Dost challenged what he claimed the one-sided decision of his denotification taken by the PCB.

Lahore High Court Judge Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has given stay to Shah Dost over the PCB’s decision and Quetta elections. The court has now directed the PCB to appear before the court on May 24 with its reply. The petitioner has claimed that he (Shah Dost) has already resigned from the government job before running for the president election of the region.

The petitioner further stated that he is being victimised for not bowing before PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the Board of Governors meeting. He further stated that it is not necessary to be the member of district cricket association to be a candidate in the association elections

The petitioner’s lawyer Shaigan Ijaz stated that denotifying Shah Dost and announcing the election of Quetta is the violation of the constitution. “Shah Dost was eligible for contest at the time of elections as par the PCB constitution and the PCB approved his nomination papers and later notified his elections, Shaigan maintained.

