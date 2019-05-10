close
Sat May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019

23 Chinese shifted to jail on judicial remand

National

 
May 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: Magistrate Khurram Shahzad sent 23 Chinese and a Pakistani national to the District Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of human trafficking. The accused are Yang Chang, Zhao Yong, Zhang Chaooun, Zhang Jiulong, Feng Shanyin, Caie Zhuano, Cui Dong Dong, Sun Peng Chao, Gao Shan Gnino, Ding Lein Jong, Lichao Liwel, Song Lu, Lilian, Jong Wan, Miao, Li U Jian, Li Wei, Zhhow, Chen Fao, LHJ Fing, Li Lin and Abdul Hameed. The accused were involved in sending girls to China after contracting marriages with them.

