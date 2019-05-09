Bilawal discusses overall political situation with PML-N team

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday held meeting with the PML-N delegation and discussed the overall political situation, parliamentary cooperation between the two parties and matters relating to chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

The PML-N delegation comprised of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Parliamentary leader of the PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyam Aurangzeb while the PPP leaders Syed Khursheed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar were also present in the meeting.

Primarily the meeting was to discuss and take a united stance on the constitutional bill of seats of the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upcoming election and it was decided though the opposition will support it yet will not allow the government to bulldoze it.

According to sources, during the meeting matter of replacement of the chairman PAC was also discussed as the PPP top leadership including former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed serious reservations and complaint that they were not consulted on this issue.

Sources said during the meeting PPP advised the PML-N to reconsider decision of replacement of the chairman PAC as the government will not agree and will bring their nominee for the post.

Sources said the PML-N is hopeful that there would be no issue of replacement of the chairman PAC yet they had assured the PPP that there will be no change of opposition leader and chairman PAC.

When contacted Syed Naveed Qamar said the issue of chairmanship of the PAC also came under discussion and we have expressed our concern that the government did not mind in taking U-turn on any issue and if they had made any decision then they should take it with care.