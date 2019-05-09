US-Taliban talks wrap up in Doha with ‘some progress’

KABUL: The latest round of US-Taliban talks ended in Qatar on Thursday, an insurgent spokesman said, after “positive and constructive” negotiations that continued even as the Taliban bombed a US-funded aid group in Kabul.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman in Doha, tweeted that “some progress” had been made at the sixth round of peace talks and that the foes would meet again for another round of discussions.

“In general, this round was positive and constructive. Both sides listened to each other with care and patience,” Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

The US embassy in Kabul did not immediately comment, nor did US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born former US ambassador to Afghanistan who is leading negotiations for the Americans.