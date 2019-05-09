tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
4 killed in Kohat road mishap: Four persons, including a couple, were killed and nine others were injured in a road mishap involving three vehicles near Muslimabad area on the Indus Highway here. The sources said the Bannu-bound speedy coach collided with an upcoming truck and a car also rammed into the coach. “Four people including Hamidullah and his wife and two other persons died on the spot and nine people sustained injuries,” said a police official.
