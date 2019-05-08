PM holds vital meeting with Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took into confidence his government’s top managers of economic team on Wednesday evening about revenue collection targets. The prime minister gave his thoughts during a meeting with his Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and chairman-designate of the FBR Shabbar Zaidi, who called on him.

The meeting took place late in the evening at the prime minister’s office (PMO) and it is understood that they discussed priorities and outline of the proposals of the next fiscal year’s budget. The generation of revenue and its collection were discussed by them.

Officially, no word has been given about the meeting but the sources told The News that the prime minister expressed full confidence in the capabilities of Shabbar Zaidi and assured the interlocutors that the government would provide maximum support to the new economic team for achieving the tasks determined by the government.

The sources said that Shabbar Zaidi who will be notified as chairman FBR today (Thursday) told the prime minister that significant changes had to be brought about in the tax collection system and for the purpose the existing machinery could deliver provided proper ambiance is developed for it.

The PM has given go ahead signal to the top persons of his economic team to choreograph the next year’s budget and asked them to tabulate proposals for the purpose well within time. Zaidi also had meetings with senior officials of the PMO and discussed with them about his future course of action for administration, the sources added.