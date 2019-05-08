Neither ECC nor cabinet took decision to hike power tariff

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson of federal government has denied a news item the appeared in ‘The News’ dated on Wednesday (May 8), saying that the federal cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday had ratified the ECC decision to hike the power price by Rs2 to bring an additional Rs220 billion to the national exchequer, says an official press release.

The spokesperson said that the ECC did not make any decision on this account to increase the power price by Rs2. Therefore, the news was misleading. News Desk adds: It is pertinent to mention that some newspapers also reported citing briefing by Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan that there would be gradual increase in the electricity tariff.