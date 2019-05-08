China to strengthen ties with Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan is a peaceful country and the security situation has certainly improved over the past few years,” said the Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing, during a meeting with Federal Minister of Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore and extended condolences to the entire nation on behalf of China and its people. The ambassador appreciated the role of the Government of Pakistan in developmental projects with specific emphasis on CPEC. He said that focus of cooperation was primarily based on two areas that include Industrial and Social Development.

Elaborating the social factor, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah added that the Prime Minister’s vision has been quite focused on poverty alleviation and improving education sector.

Mr Yao Jing proposed that an MoU may be signed to enhance a ministry level coordination with Chinese Ministry of Public Security to further strengthen the collaboration on both ends. The MoU will be principally centring on capacity building and technical development of relevant organisations.

While discussing the investment and tourism potentials, the federal minister for Interior said that Pakistan is now open to 175 countries around the globe which is a milestone achievement of the present government. “We will work together for betterment of our people,” the minister said in response to Chinese offer of expanding the horizons of mutual ties.