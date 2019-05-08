Zong unveils ‘Purely Pakistan’ drive

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has launched a new campaign ‘Purely Pakistan’ to deliver a positive image of Pakistan by showcasing the length and breadth of the country in its full scenic glory, promoting tourism, a handout said on Wednesday.

The statement said as the widest 4G network with the largest 4G customer base, Zong 4G was the only data network to have over 11,000 4G towers and 12 million 4G customers with presence in over 450 cities, while also recently marking 10 years in Pakistan. With its widest coverage in the country, Zong 4G said it aimed to provide the best-in-class 4G services with super-fast internet and unbeatable customer experience, not just in Pakistan but overseas as well.

Recently the company has been awarded as the ‘Best in 4G Services’ by the Consumers Association of Pakistan in recognition with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the MoITT, the statement said.