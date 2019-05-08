close
Thu May 09, 2019
May 9, 2019

PTI govt has submitted to IMF: Bilawal

Top Story

 
May 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had bowed down before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

“All of a sudden governor State Bank, chairman Federal Board of Revenue and finance minister were changed. Are the decisions being taken from somewhere else,” the PPP leader questioned while speaking to journalists outside the National Assembly. “The man who was taking a salary from IMF till yesterday has become our central bank’s governor,” he said.

The PPP leader said the provinces were on the verge of bankruptcy because of the incompetence of the federal government. He said the labour unions were being weakened in all institutions under a conspiracy, adding homes were being demolished under the so-called anti-encroachment drive yet the government continued to remain silent on such grave issues. “When there is political instability economy cannot take off,” Bilawal said, adding: “In this time of financial crisis, the government has abandoned the poor.” The PPP leader demanded that the federal tax collection should be given under the Sindh government.

