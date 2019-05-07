Owens, Barnes selected for WC

PARIS: Welshman Nigel Owens, who took charge of the 2015 final, and England’s Wayne Barnes will officiate in their fourth Rugby World Cup after being named Tuesday among the 12-strong group of referees. France is the best represented country, with four referees included by World Rugby: Jerome Garces, Romain Poite, Pascal Gauzere and Mathieu Raynal. Australia and New Zealand each have two representatives in Nic Berry and Angus Gardner, and Paul Williams and Ben O’Keeffe respectively.