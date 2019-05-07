Owens, Barnes selected for WC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Welshman Nigel Owens, who took charge of the 2015 final, and England’s Wayne Barnes will officiate in their fourth Rugby World Cup after being named Tuesday among the 12-strong group of referees. France is the best represented country, with four referees included by World Rugby: Jerome Garces, Romain Poite, Pascal Gauzere and Mathieu Raynal. Australia and New Zealand each have two representatives in Nic Berry and Angus Gardner, and Paul Williams and Ben O’Keeffe respectively.
PARIS: Welshman Nigel Owens, who took charge of the 2015 final, and England’s Wayne Barnes will officiate in their fourth Rugby World Cup after being named Tuesday among the 12-strong group of referees. France is the best represented country, with four referees included by World Rugby: Jerome Garces, Romain Poite, Pascal Gauzere and Mathieu Raynal. Australia and New Zealand each have two representatives in Nic Berry and Angus Gardner, and Paul Williams and Ben O’Keeffe respectively.