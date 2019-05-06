CM orders strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars set up across the province for providing relief to the people.

Usman Buzdar said that ministers, advisers, and secretaries had been deputed to monitor these bazaars adding that he would also visit there to check the arrangements. A subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees had been given for providing essential items on subsidised rates.

The CM has issued directions to the line departments to take concrete measures for stabilising the prices of essential items and added that provision of different daily use items in the open market should be ensured at fixed rates. Strict legal action will be initiated against those responsible for artificial price-hike, he said adding that industries, food and agriculture departments should ensure implementation of government steps. He said that control rooms had been established for the monitoring of Ramazan related arrangements at provincial, divisional and district levels. He also directed that indiscriminate crackdown should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers. The full administrative authority should be used to provide eatables to the people at the fixed rates and any illegal increase in their rates will not be tolerated, he said. He said that law would come into action against those selling the essential items at exorbitant rates. Effective measures should be taken to stabilise the prices of essential items through a price control mechanism, he added.

He said that flour, sugar, ghee, oil, eggs, pulses and vegetables would be available on cheap rates in Ramazan Bazaars and a 10kg flour bag will be available at Rs290. He said that sugar would be provided at Rs55 per kg while the rates of ghee and oil have been decreased from Rs15 to Rs20 per kg. He said that eggs would be available on the less price of Rs5 per dozen. Chicken meat will be available at Rs10 less than the market rate. Similarly, 2,000 Dastarkhawan will be set up across the province for Sehar and Iftar because the provision of relief is the agenda of the PTI government and every step will be taken in this regard, he added.

greetings: Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Muslims on the blissful start of the holy month of Ramazan. In his message of felicitations, the chief minister thanked Allah Almighty for granting the blessings of Ramazan.

He said this month provides an opportunity for self-accountability, tolerance and attending to the needy with passion and added that the affluent should especially take care of the needy around them.

"We should take full care of all such needy communities during Ramazan who need our attention.” The chief minister said that eatables would be available in 309 Ramazan Bazaars on subsidised rates.

He appealed to the people to pray for peace and prosperity of country and nation. accountability: Usman Buzdar has said that the indiscriminate accountability of the looters is necessary.

The chief minister stated this while talking to Special Assistant to PM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who called on him. They discussed various matters, including political situation and national affairs. Improving the coordination between the federal government and Punjab province with regard to the information sector also came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government had promoted a new culture of transparency and national resources had been saved adding that the zero-tolerance towards corruption had yielded positive results. The corrupt elements had weakened the institutions with their corruption and devastated the economy in the past; therefore, indiscriminate accountability of the looters was necessary, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government was giving attention to the restoration of economy on durable lines and all the policies were transparent and in the best national interest. The chief minister said that public service was his mission and any hurdle to the journe of public service was not acceptable to him.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the chief minister had taken unique steps for public welfare and the people would get relief due to the welfare-oriented steps taken by the PTI government. Railways Minister: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Punjab House, Islamabad Monday and discussed development schemes relating to Rawalpindi and renovation of Railway Stations of South Punjab cities.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that funds for development schemes of Rawalpindi would be timely issued and added that efforts were underway for early start of work on neglected projects, including Ring Road and Lai Expressway. Development schemes will be timely completed to facilitate the people of twin cities and public money will be spent in a transparent manner. He said that construction work of the international level hospital in Rawalpindi would be restarted. He regretted that public interest schemes in Rawalpindi were delayed in the past on political grounds but the PTI government had restarted work on them keeping in view the benefit of the people. Spokesman for CM Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

grieved: Usman Buzdar Monday expressed deep grief on the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Jhelum. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and ordered the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.