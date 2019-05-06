Mock flood drill held in Multan

MULTAN: More than 700 rescuers attended Rescue 1122 pre-flood mock exercise 2019 at River Chenab and reviewed coordination among different departments for flood relief activities on Monday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and the Punjab Disaster Management Authority officials monitored the exercise. The rescuers also checked performance of equipments, engines of boats and devices. The rescuers evacuated people entangled in the middle of river and rescued them safely. Talking to reporters, the DC said all the relevant departments had been directed to submit flood preparation completion certificates and the same instructions directed to Water and Sanitation Agency monitoring urban areas. He said there was no threat of flood but all precautionary measures had been taken.