Asif asks Olympians to make fresh beginning

ISLAMABAD: Amid testing and the most difficult times the game of hockey is facing, former Olympian and newly-appointed secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa promises taking a fresh start where there would be respect for all those willing to contribute to revival of the game at all levels.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, Asif, who has a vast experience of managing hockey at all levels, underlined his priorities requesting all the Olympians to come forward and help the game flourish.

“I know and realise that all the former Pakistan players love the game and want to see it improved at all levels. I promise to give them all the respect and honour they deserve. They are our heroes and should be treated like that. What I and my president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar expect from them is a helping hand to see the game staging a revival at national and international levels.

“Mudslinging is a very easy job. The real service is contributing for the cause in a practical way. The game of hockey cannot afford any unhealthy criticism at this point. What has passed is a history now. We want fresh beginning and hopefully would get the same response from former players, Olympians and media.”

Asif urged the government to help the hockey federation in its efforts to launch renaissance of the game in the country.

“Look in a country like Pakistan it is almost impossible to improve plight of any top level game without support of the government. Though we want to see hockey standing on its own feet but the dream needs time to materialise. Once our corporate sector starts helping sports especially the national game, our dependency on the government will become lesser. But that requires some time and constitutional adjustments where it could become pertinent on all the multinational companies to support major sports like we see in Europe.”

Asif called on the private sector not to shy away from supporting sports.

“Without support from corporate sector, producing a healthy and result-oriented society is a difficult task. The country’s youth needs corporate sector’s support for building a healthy nation. I have pinned high hopes on the private sector,” he said.

The newly-appointed PHF secretary said his first job would be to see rebuilding of the PHF as an institution.

“Khokhar is keen to see the PHF’s working on professional lines. My first task is to cherish that dream and help my president achieve that target. An institution where every professional should know what is his responsibilities and what is required to achieve that.”

Asif requested all the provincial governments and chief ministers to help hockey financially and administratively.

“It is our national game and it deserves much better treatment from all the provincial governments. Following the 18th Amendment, responsibility of the provinces now has become more important.”

Asif added that he will soon be meeting all the chief ministers in an effort to get their support.