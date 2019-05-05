Shahbaz says he has not resigned

KARACHI: In a major development, Shahbaz Ahmed denied on Sunday the report that he had quit as Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary.

Shahbaz released a video message on social media, expressing astonishment over the report. He said he had learnt about his resignation through the media. “I have not resigned,” he said. “Reports about my resignation are circulating on TV channels and newspapers but I don’t know anything about it.”

On Saturday, PHF president Khalid Khokhar in a video message, announced accepting the PHF secretary’s resignation and nominated Asif Bajwa, a former Olympian, as the new secretary. The PHF president said that Shahbaz had resigned because he was unable to give enough time to the PHF due to his “assignment with Pakistan International Airlines”.

Late Sunday evening, Shahbaz shared photos on social media which showed his car’s mirrors broken. He said that when he came out after meeting PHF president Khalid Khokhar on Saturday, his car had been attacked by some miscreants.

Meanwhile, sources said Asif Bajwa would assume charge in PHF secretariat in Lahore on Monday (today) and also address a press conference. The sources added that Bajwa was likely to speak about how he aims to uplift the national game.

PHF has been facing shortage of funds. FIH has imposed a heavy penalty on Pakistan for failing to participate in the Pro League which began in February this year. Pakistan have not been able to participate in any international events for the past few months because of financial constraints.