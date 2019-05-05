close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Funeral of slain journalist held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

SUKKUR: The funeral prayers of a senior journalist, Ali Sher alias Rasheed Rajpar, who was murdered, were offered on Sunday in the village Salih Rajpar of Faiz Gunj, Khairpur.

The funeral was attended by PML-F MPA Dr Rafiq Bhabhan, members of journalist fraternity, members of civil society and local residents. Nausharoferoz police claimed to have arrested Habibullah Rajpar, initially identified as the prime suspect of the murder the journalist, while Padeidan Police has registered an FIR on the compliant of the Daud Rajpar, brother of the slain journalist, against the chairman and members of the town committee, including Shakil Ahmed Rajpar, Habib Rajpar, Ghulam Ali Rajpar and Nazar Muhammad.

A motorcyclist allegedly shot dead a local journalist Rasheed Rajpar on yesterday, when he was on the way to home from Press Club Nausharoferoz. The members of journalist community protested and hoisted black flags over the respective press clubs to protest against the killing of their colleague.

