‘Day care centre for working women’s children’

Islamabad : The working women will be provided with the facility of day care centre for their children during duty hours, while hostel facility will also be given to working women.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood during a ceremony held on Friday to launch the Gender Assessment Report and distribute Master Trainer Certificates. The event was organised by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in support of TVET Support Programme. The minister said the women came to big cities from far-flung areas for job but they had to face the issues like the shortage of secure residence.

He added that it was the responsibility of the government to provide them with a friendly and safe hostel facility.

The minister underlined the need for the creation of a working atmosphere in the institutions where women cannot be harassed. He said the women should be protected from harassment through strict laws.

The minister said safe and easy transportation for women was also among major issues facing working women. He called for a proactive role of the institutions concerned in the provision of transportation services to the working women. The minister later distributed certificates among the master trainers from all over the country.