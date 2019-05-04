close
Sun May 05, 2019
Hasbanullah
May 5, 2019

Security forces vacate Bajaur Press Club building after 11 years

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday vacated the building of the Bajaur Press Club and handed it over to the journalist community after 11 years. The security forces used the Bajaur Press Club building after the launch of a military operation against the militants in Bajaur some 11 years back. A large number of other journalists were present on the occasion.

