16 matches decided as Punjab Jr Tennis gets under way

LAHORE: Sixteen matches were decided in the RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 which got under way here at the Bagh-i-Jinnah courts on Friday. Opening ceremony chief guest was tournament director Rashid Malik who is also Secretary PLTA.

Results: U-16 quarterfinals: Nalain Abbas beat Khizer Mehboob 6-0, 6-0 Hassan Ali beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 4-6, 10-7, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ahtesham Arif 6-4, 7-5, Zain Ch beat Zahra Suleman 6-1, 6-3.

U-10 pre-quarters: Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0 M. Shakib beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Momin Kashif 4-0, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Nael Imran 4-0, 4-1, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ibrahim Zaman Khan 4-2, 4-3, Ameer Mazari beat Awais Arshad 4-0, 4-0.

U-12 pre-quarters: Abdullah Pirzada beat Amin Haroon 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Sarim Rasul 4-0, 4-1, Alina Suleiman beat Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 5-3 M Shaees beat Harris Bajwa 5-3, 4-2, Awais Arshad beat Raja Mustafa 4-2, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Afaf Suleman 4-1, 4-2.