Pass-outs, faculty attend varsity alumni lunch

LAHORE : School of Media and Communication Studies (SMCS) of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted first ever Alumni Lunch to develop connectivity of the alma mater with the graduates passed out from the university. According to a press release, the SMCS Dean Dr Mugheesuddin Sheikh was the chief host on this occasion while a large number of alumni from BS, MA and MPhil programmes participated in the event. The SMCS faculty members were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Mugheesuddin announced formulating an employment committee comprising of senior faculty members, who will develop a continuous linkage and would continue sharing details of employment opportunities with the graduates. Prof Mugheesuddin said “We are establishing a scholarship committee to assist deserving students.” He said the school was in initial stage but taking it as a first flight, besides MPhil (Research Track), the SMCS was going to offer MPhil (Professional Track) soon for those students, who desire to develop and harness their professional skills in Film & TV, short film, documentaries production, public relations & advertising. The Dean said the UMT had a huge infrastructure and facilities as compared to other universities where students could augment their professional skills.

Earlier, more than 100 students from various programmes participated in the alumni lunch. After giving their formal introduction and affiliation with news channels, newspapers, magazine, advertising agencies etc., the students appreciated the initiative launched by Dean SMCS and thanked for organising such festivity and hosting lunch in their honour.

They pledged to continue developing ties with their alma mater in future and would pay back to the university through adjustment of new graduates in various organisations.