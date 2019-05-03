Wheat embezzlement case: Grain godown in-charge deposits Rs1.5m in court

PESHAWAR: An in-charge of government grain godown in Chitral district arrested in wheat embezzlement case has deposited Rs1.5 million in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the request of the accused, Muhammad Zaman, the judge anti-corruption gave two days-time to the accused to submit the remaining amount of Rs2 million in the wheat embezzlement case on May 5, after which the court would give a decision in his case.

Muhammad Khalid, the senior public prosecutor for the state, contended that as per the first information report of Anti- Corruption Chitral police, 1630 wheat bags were missing from the godown in Chitral district when the accused in-charge was relinquishing the charge. As per the police report registered in 2016, he said, the accused after the report had deposited 655 wheat bags money, which is Rs22,16,525 to the provincial exchequer, while 920 bags remained against him, whose value is Rs35,59,920.