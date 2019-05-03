Nahr-e-Khayam to be turned into visitors’ spot

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to develop and beautify important spots of Karachi with the support and help of the private sector.

In the first phase, the development of Nahr-e-Khayam, the nala between Clifton Road and Boating Basin, will be carried out. The task has been assigned to architect Shahid Abdullah and his team comprising Jameel Yousif and Shahzad Rai.

They attended the meeting at the CM House in this regard as special invitees on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, LG Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah and LG Special Secretary Niaz Soomro. It was decided in the meeting that Nahr-e-Khayam will be developed according to international standards. A treatment system on the nala will be established at the Shaheed Benazir Park to treat sewage before releasing it into the nala.

The water flowing from Boating Basin to the sea will be clean and free from any kind of foul smell. As per the scheme, boats will sail into Nahr-e-Khayam within a kilometre from Boating Basin to Clifton Road for visitors, and there will be a park, a walking track, benches, cafes and other eateries around the nala.

The CM assigned the task to Abdullah to get support of the private sector to develop the area. In the next phase, other such portions of the nala will be developed in the city at other spots. Another plan discussed in the meeting was the beautification of Sharea Faisal from the Jinnah Terminal to the Metropole. Under the plan, the colour of the buildings constructed along the road on both sides will be the same but with a minor contrast.

The project will also be implemented with the support of the private sector. This task was also assigned to Abdullah to bring together architects, donors and environmentalists to make a detailed plan for approval and implementation.