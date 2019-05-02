TEVTA to promote renewable energy

LAHORE: Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Power One For One, Aream GmbH, and Solar Quality Foundation (SQF) to launch Clean Power Purchasing Development Project, a statement said on Thursday.

The partnership is supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union (EU), governments of the Germany and Norway and implemented by GIZ.

Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, provincial minister for industries commerce & investment department, addressing the signing ceremony said, “The project is will pave way for the exemplary activities to adopt renewable energy as an efficient and convenient way of obtaining energy and moving towards a sustainable community”. Hafiz Farhat Abbas, chairperson Punjab TEVTA, said, “The project as a joint venture will install pilot photovoltaic plants for commercial and training purpose, the project will train 10 trainers and 100 technicians and raise awareness about significance of solar energy”.