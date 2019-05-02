PTM itself not an issue: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) itself is not an issue, and the issues being highlighted are genuine and natural in the post-operation environment.

“However, few individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care,” he said during his visit to Peshawar where he interacted with students of various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Corps Auditorium, a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. The Army chief said both the government and the security forces are working to address the genuine issues of the tribal residents regardless of where they come from. “For us progress towards enduring peace through socio-economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains,” Gen Bajwa said.

He said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces have done a great job in their fight against terrorism. “It’s time now to have its dividends through socio-economic development in which education is the most important,” the Army chief told the audience.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan is blessed with a dynamic and talented youth and the future of Pakistan belongs to them. The students expressed full support for the Pakistani armed forces and said they would be contributors and not bystanders for the bright future of Pakistan and they would not be swayed by detractors of any type.