Top seeds enter All-Pakistan Squash semis

LAHORE: Top seeded Zahir Shah, Danish Atlas, Waqas Mehboob and Farhan Mehboob entered the semifinals of the ongoing All Pakistan Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Rank 6 and top seeded Zahir Shah recorded a one-sided victory against Abbas Zeb of Wapda in straight sets. The score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9.Zahir Shah won the first set which was once tied at 8-8, similarly it was the second set in which Abbas Zeb did little resistance.As a result, the set was tied twice at 5-5 and 9-9 while in the third set Zahir Shah did not look behind and marched into victory by winning 11-9.

In the second quarter-final, unseeded Danish Atlas recorded victory against Saddamul Haq of Pakistan Army in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and11-9.Danish, a former Asian Champion, took no time in toppling Saddam of Pakistan Army by 3-0.

In the third quarter-final, Waqas Mehboob (PAF) defeated Raees Khan of Pakistan Army by 3-0 in another one-sided match, the score was 11-2, 11-7 and 11-2. Waqas Mehboob, who entered into the Championship as third seeded, was a 11 ranking player and easily beat Raees Khan.

In the fourth quarter-final former, World No 14 Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan Wapda beat Abbas Shoukat of Pakistan Army by 3-1, the score was 9-11, 11-9, 11-2, and 11-4.Now, top seeded Zahir Shah will face Danish Atlas in the first semi-final while Waqas Mehboob of PAF will face his elder brother Farhan Mehboob of Wapda in the second semifinal.