OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Event for Seraiki poet

Lahore

Alhamra Chairman Tauqeer Nasir chaired the event organised by the Lahore Arts Council to pay tribute to Iqbal Sokari. The evening revolved around his magical poetry. Iqbal Sokari recited his poetry addressing different topics. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said Iqbal Sokari brought a unique sweet flavour of Seraiki poetry which reflected the height of his imagination and the way he saw society.

