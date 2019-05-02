Jallianwala Bagh massacre documents displayed

LAHORE: On the centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Punjab Archives Department put on display the official documents about the massacre at an exhibition held at Government College University (GCU).

Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt inaugurated the exhibition which featured more than 30 different documents, including the telegrams sent by the district officials of Punjab to the British government authorities.

The exhibition was followed by a panel discussion on Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the light of the documents. Noted historian Prof Dr Tahir Kamran from BNU, Dr Chris Moffat from Queen Mary University, London and Dr Kanwal Khalid led the panel discussion which was moderated by Government College University History Department Chairperson Dr Tahir Mahmood. Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and a large number of students and faculty members attended the panel discussion.