Temperature soars to 42°C as heatwave grips Karachi

KARACHI: The metropolis continues to be gripped by a heatwave with temperatures soaring to 42°C on Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatwave alert on its website which states that the maximum temperature will range between 40-42°C till May 4.

Hot winds from north and northwest direction at 10 to 15 kilometres are likely to dominate especially during day times, the PMD said.

Concerned departments and facilities in adherence to the heat warning issued by the PMD have taken a series of measures to provide needed relief to the affected people.

A day earlier, Dr Sadiq Baloch, a health department official had said, “Since it would be public holiday tomorrow we hope that many of the Karachiites will prefer to stay home.

Mentioning that citizens, in general, appeared to be mentally prepared to brave the situation, Dr Baloch said provincial as well as district governments are fully cognizant of their responsibilities towards the masses.

A high alert was said to have been declared in all public sector facilities with all relevant measures also taken to provide immediate first aid to the heat victims.

“Equal attention has been paid to raise public awareness among people to avert and manage possible instances of heat stroke and associated heat injuries,” said the senior medical officer.

Try to stay indoors, and if you need to be outside don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade. Keep your skin covered against the sun.

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don’t feel suffocated in the humid heat.