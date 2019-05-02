We desire stable Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday the renewed push for political settlement of the Afghan conflict had created new hopes and opportunities for peace in Afghanistan and the region, which no one could afford to miss. Talking to a delegation of Afghan politicians, academicians, journalists and businessmen, who are on a visit to Pakistan, the foreign minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He shared with the delegation the efforts Pakistan had made to facilitate the ongoing peace process and expressed the hope that the progress achieved so far would lead to a result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue. He emphasized Pakistan’s people centric agenda of socio-economic development could only be achieved if there was peace in the region.