Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

FC Karachi, Karachi Ladies FC plan to hold Grand Karachi Women Football Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

KARACHI: Football Club Karachi and Karachi Ladies Football Club plan to hold Grand Karachi Women Football Cup in near future.

The organiser Hamza Farooq said that it would be an event contested in five-a-side format, adding that football is a sport which contains the necessary tools to embark towards empowerment in society.

