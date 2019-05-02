FC Karachi, Karachi Ladies FC plan to hold Grand Karachi Women Football Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Football Club Karachi and Karachi Ladies Football Club plan to hold Grand Karachi Women Football Cup in near future.
The organiser Hamza Farooq said that it would be an event contested in five-a-side format, adding that football is a sport which contains the necessary tools to embark towards empowerment in society.
KARACHI: Football Club Karachi and Karachi Ladies Football Club plan to hold Grand Karachi Women Football Cup in near future.
The organiser Hamza Farooq said that it would be an event contested in five-a-side format, adding that football is a sport which contains the necessary tools to embark towards empowerment in society.