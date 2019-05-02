Tayyab, Asim move into Asian Squash C’ship pre-quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan moved into pre-quarters of the Asian Individual Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. In the second round, ninth seed Tayyab defeated Mohammad Usama of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-5, 11-4, while 11th seed Asim beat Reymark Bergonia of Philippines 11-6, 11-9, 11-9. Tayyab will now face third seed Max Lee of Hong Kong and Asim will compete against fourth seed Leo Au of Hong Kong.
