Tayyab, Asim move into Asian Squash C’ship pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan moved into pre-quarters of the Asian Individual Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. In the second round, ninth seed Tayyab defeated Mohammad Usama of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-5, 11-4, while 11th seed Asim beat Reymark Bergonia of Philippines 11-6, 11-9, 11-9. Tayyab will now face third seed Max Lee of Hong Kong and Asim will compete against fourth seed Leo Au of Hong Kong.