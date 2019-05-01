close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Ashfaq-led PFF announces Lutfi’s support staff

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

KARACHI: Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday announced support staff which will work with head coach Tariq Lutfi who will supervise Pakistan’s football team camp starting in Islamabad on May 5 for the next month’s World Cup qualifiers first round against Cambodia.

Nasir Ismail will serve as the assistant coach during the camp which will be held at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. Farooq of KRL will be the goalkeeping coach and Mohammad Ramzan of Navy will act as coordinator during the training which will be held under floodlights.

Shahid of KRL has been appointed as the physiotherapist. All these officials have been advised to join the camp on May 5. On June 6 Pakistan will face Cambodia in the away leg, followed by the home leg on June 11.

