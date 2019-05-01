Hutchison Ports deploys 5 new cranes

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country's first deepwater container terminal, deployed five new hybrid yard cranes to speed up operational efficiency in loading and offloading, the company said on Tuesday.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan, which is a public-private partnership of Karachi Port Trust and Hong-Kong-based Hutchison Ports, said the new deployment brings the terminal’s total number of hybrid yard cranes to 31 as the terminal continues with its productivity enhancement program and to provide better customer service.

Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 51 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities.

The company said the new batch of equipment would improve the overall service potential of the terminal and will greatly increase berth productivity as well as landside deliveries.

“We are constantly in pursuit of improving our industry and everything it touches,” Rashid Jamil, general manager and head of Business Unit at Hutchison Ports Pakistan said in a statement. “Adding hybrid cranes will enable us to further enhance the speed of our operations, directly and indirectly benefitting our customers. Moreover, we truly care for the communities around the port area.”

The deployment of hybrid cranes will help the company reduce emissions as well as protect and conserve air quality in the surrounding areas. “We take this as our responsibility and will do everything we can to reduce the impact of our operations,” Jamil said.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is expected to receive 11 electric remote-controlled yard cranes in October to make it the only terminal in the region to deploy such equipment. Situated at the estuary of the Keamari Groyne basin, Hutchison Ports Pakistan provides convenient access to ships entering Karachi. The new facility is the closest port to the shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea. Its location offers the shortest steaming time from the fairway buoy.