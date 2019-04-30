Court can allow Nawaz to go abroad for treatment: Chan

MALAKWAL: Nadeem Afzal Chan, spokesman for Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said the court could allow former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment. He was talking to media during a dinner giving by ex-city Nazim Malik Abdur Rasheed here on Sunday night. He said the people of Pakistan had given mandate to the PTI for holding accountability of the corrupt mafia. PM Imran Khan has zero tolerance for corrupt mafia. Nadeem Chan said price-hike would be decreased soon.