Tue Apr 30, 2019
PU emerge squash champs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) emerged winners in the in All-Pakistan Inter-University Squash Championship by defeating University of Peshawar in the final. The championship was held at NUST Islamabad. As many as 22 teams from various universities of Pakistan have participated. At occluding ceremony, Director General Sports Higher Education Commission Faisal Butt distributed prizes among the winners.

