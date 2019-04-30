close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

National Boxing gets under way

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Army boxer Mohammad Asif knocked out (technical) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) M Hussain in the 52kg bout as the 37th National Boxing got under way at the Aamir Khan Complex Gymnasium Monday. In another bout M Yasin (PAF) got better of Zakir Hussain (Balochistan). In 49kg category bout, Navy’s Dawood Khan defeated Police’s M Nadeem. KP’s Abu Bakhar won against Shafqat Khan (AJK) in the same category. As many as 118 boxers are participating in the 10 different categories of the five-day national.

