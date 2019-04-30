Uzbek team gears up for 2nd Pak encounter

LAHORE: Pakistan rugby team took a day off from training after beating the visiting Uzbek team in the opening match while Uzbek Rugby team practice session was held at Rugby Academy ground Lahore Cantt. The teams will meet in their second match at the same venues on May 1. The training that started at 5.15 continued till the dawn of the day at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt. Earlier in the opening match, Pakistan beat Uzbekistan by 44 tries at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore. Pakistan were not off to a good start as the visiting side dominated the first half of the match but later on, the green shirts made a comeback and left Uzbekistan behind. The tourists managed to score 13 tries in reply. Pakistan leads two-Test match series 1-0. The second match of the series is scheduled on May 1 at the same venue. Earlier, Uzbekistan’s hockey and rugby team landed in Lahore on Saturday in a bid to revive international sporting events in Pakistan.