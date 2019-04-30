No change in stance on presidential system, military courts: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday his party would not change their stance on presidential system, military courts and the 18th Amendment.Addressing a news conference here, Bilawal said they would not accept any deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it was not presented before the nation.

The PPP chairman said: “We will not change our position on presidential system, 18th Amendment and military courts, whether the entire party and family have to go to the jail. We are not going to succumb to the pressure and we definitely are not afraid of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) bullying.”

Bilawal said NAB’s black law and economy could not work together. “If the small traders are being teased here then how will the economy progress?” he asserted. “The law of the dictator and democracy cannot co-exist.”He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wasted nation’s time in their nine month government. He added the government should review its fiscal policy.