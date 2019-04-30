Heart-warming performances of beautiful souls

LAHORE: Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra organised an event of a special child's performance at Alhamra Hall-III & art exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery, Mall Road. The event concluded with heart-warming performances of beautiful souls. Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan attended the event, inaugurated the exhibition and boosted the children’s spirits. He said such competition, exhibition and non curriculum activities play a healthy role in providing smooth atmosphere to such people.