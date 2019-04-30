close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Heart-warming performances of beautiful souls

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra organised an event of a special child's performance at Alhamra Hall-III & art exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery, Mall Road. The event concluded with heart-warming performances of beautiful souls. Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan attended the event, inaugurated the exhibition and boosted the children’s spirits. He said such competition, exhibition and non curriculum activities play a healthy role in providing smooth atmosphere to such people.

