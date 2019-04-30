Karachi dethrone Hyderabad, win Women Softball C’ship

KARACHI: Karachi dethroned Hyderabad with a 16-15 win in the final, clinching the 6th Inter-Divisional Women Softball Championship at Hyderabad Club on Monday.

The flood-lit event was organised by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with Sindh Sports Department Divisional Administration Hyderabad. Alizey, Zarlasht, Aisha Ishtiaq and Rida scored three runs each for Karachi. Deeba and Mahnoor scored three runs each for Hyderabad.

In the third place play-off, Shaheed Benazirabad defeated Sukkur 11-10.

Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch distributed the prizes. Abbas said that the tournament would not only promote softball in Hyderabad but would also popularise the game in the other cities of Sindh.