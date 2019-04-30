close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Karachi dethrone Hyderabad, win Women Softball C’ship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi dethroned Hyderabad with a 16-15 win in the final, clinching the 6th Inter-Divisional Women Softball Championship at Hyderabad Club on Monday.

The flood-lit event was organised by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with Sindh Sports Department Divisional Administration Hyderabad. Alizey, Zarlasht, Aisha Ishtiaq and Rida scored three runs each for Karachi. Deeba and Mahnoor scored three runs each for Hyderabad.

In the third place play-off, Shaheed Benazirabad defeated Sukkur 11-10.

Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch distributed the prizes. Abbas said that the tournament would not only promote softball in Hyderabad but would also popularise the game in the other cities of Sindh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports