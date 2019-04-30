close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
April 30, 2019

Gujranwala, Malakand move into PFF Inter-City quarters

Sports

April 30, 2019

KARACHI: Gujranwala and Malakand cruised into the quarter-finals of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) National Inter-City Football Championship.

According to the information made available here, Gujranwala thrashed Muzaffarabad 8-0 with Mohsin scoring a brilliant hat-trick for the winners at Multan’s Divisional Football Ground. Zeeshan, Faisal Ali, Qaiser, Shahroz and Shahzeb scored one goal each. The match between Jacobabad and Quetta ended in a 1-1 draw at the same venue. Asmat Ullah scored the goal for Jacobabad before Gul Mohammad leveled the arrears for Quetta.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad overpowered Gilgit 5-0 as Mudassir Zafar netted a brilliant hat-trick. Rizwan and Faisal Shazad scored the other two goals.

Meanwhile, Gawadar defeated D.I. Khan 5-2 at the same venue. Mir Gul scored two goals while Farooq, Ishtiaq and Zahid netted one goal each for the winning side. Jameel and Maaz scored one goal each for Gilgit.

