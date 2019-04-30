close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

National Judo Championships begin today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

KARACHI: Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain will be seen in action when the 26th Men and 9th Women National Judo Championships begin at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, from Tuesday (today).

The event will last till May 4. The 14 competing teams are Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Navy and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Army and WAPDA will defend men’s and women’s titles, respectively. Tokyo-based Amina Toyoda will also feature in the competitions. Shah and Amina recently featured in the Asia-Pacific Judo Championships in Fujairah, UAE. Shah finished fifth and Amina lost her first fight against a Jordanian fighter. Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), will open the event.

“The men’s event will be held in ten weights while women will compete in eight weights,” Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said. All teams will arrive on Tuesday (today). The managers’ meeting will be held at 3pm on Tuesday, followed by technical officials’ meeting and official weight of men and women.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports