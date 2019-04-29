Xi stresses need to open borders for boosting trade

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has urged the need to expedite work for basic infrastructure and industrial development to meet the challenges of economy being faced by the world. Chinese President asked to open borders among the countries for boosting trade and to upgrade the living standards of people.

Chinese President said Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is an important forum for the economic development of the entire region. He also called for joint efforts to meet the challenges of climate change.

Xi hoped to work together with other countries to build the Belt and Road with high quality to benefit all sides and achieve common development.

Since the first Leaders' Roundtable two years ago, China and other participant countries have pushed forward the connection of policy, infrastructure, trade, finance, and people in all respects, Xi said, adding that these efforts have injected new impetus for global economic growth.

Through hosting the second forum, China expects to further implement Belt and Road projects and bring more positive outcomes for people of all countries, Xi said. Meanwhile, President Xi met the press at the closing of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Participants to the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation agreed the BRF is an important platform for multilateral cooperation, and should be held on a regular basis, Xi said.

A total of 283 items of practical outcomes were achieved during the preparatory process and the holding of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi said. Cooperation agreements worth more than US$64 billion were signed at a CEO conference during the forum, according to Xi.