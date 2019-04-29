close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

Rehan wins Capt Bilal Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rehan won the first Captain Bilal Sunawar Shaheed Tennis Tournament single’s title beating Farzam Raja in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at the Shalimar Club courts.Rashid Malik, former Davis Cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), was the chief guest and distributed the prizes among winners and runners-up.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports