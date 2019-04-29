Rehan wins Capt Bilal Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rehan won the first Captain Bilal Sunawar Shaheed Tennis Tournament single’s title beating Farzam Raja in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at the Shalimar Club courts.Rashid Malik, former Davis Cupper and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), was the chief guest and distributed the prizes among winners and runners-up.
