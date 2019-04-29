Experts discuss social, cultural issues at PNCA

Islamabad: The experts in a conference on Sunday discussed how to create a world of the future in which the people can cope with multiple problems afflict all cultures and societies including war, greed, poverty, disease, nationalism, unemployment, sectarianism, terrorism and issues of social justice.

The conference titled ‘Sot Talks’ here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) was comprised on two mega sessions attended large number of people other than experts of different professions. They highlighted the important issue of mental health and how essential it is to highlight emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

Zainab Chugtai, a lawyer said that there was no authentic self-left and that it is more of a curated gallery. She said that there is a great difference between the cyber and real self and that the idea of self-¬presentation has taken over.

Chugtai said that responding to haters takes a mental toll and that she has told her students to block, delete and disengage. Khalid Malik, RJ and moderator said that social media can end up being linked to negativity and narcissism and a decrease in self-esteem. He said that the true purpose of the content that you put up on social media is crucial. According to the World Health Organization and World Economic Forum, mental illness is the largest economic burden the world has today. Only about half of people in developed countries struggling with a mental illness get the help they need, while in developing countries 90 per cent go without any form of treatment.